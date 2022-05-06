Lacson, allies, hold final #Halalan2022 rally in Cavite

Home > News MULTIMEDIA Lacson woos supporters in final push for presidency ABS-CBN News Posted at May 06 2022 11:50 PM Share Facebook Twitter Pinterest Viber Presidential candidate Senator Ping Lacson speak to supporters during his and his slate’s final rally for the upcoming national elections in Carmona, Cavite on Friday. Lacson, who has consistently lagged in presidential surveys, has repeatedly said this will be the last elections he will join. Ping Lacson's FB page grows steadily but not at par in size with competitors' Lacson-Sotto tandem sa Cavite idinaos ang kanilang huling rally Read More: Halalan 2022 Panfilo Lacson Ping Lacson national elections Cavite /sports/05/06/22/sea-games-pinoys-surprise-thailand-in-beach-handball/news/05/06/22/nene-pimentels-widow-laments-comelec-decision-on-pdp-laban/news/05/06/22/duterte-insists-anew-he-is-not-endorsing-any-presidential-bet/news/05/06/22/us-senate-confirms-us-ambassador-to-ph/entertainment/05/06/22/alex-gonzaga-backs-romulo-scions-city-council-bid-in-pasig