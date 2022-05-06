Home  >  News

Lacson woos supporters in final push for presidency

ABS-CBN News

Posted at May 06 2022 11:50 PM

Lacson, allies, hold final #Halalan2022 rally in Cavite

Presidential candidate Senator Ping Lacson speak to supporters during his and his slate’s final rally for the upcoming national elections in Carmona, Cavite on Friday. Lacson, who has consistently lagged in presidential surveys, has repeatedly said this will be the last elections he will join. 

