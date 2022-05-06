Interfaith gathering for clean and honest #Halalan2022

MULTIMEDIA
Praying for a clean and honest #Halalan2022
Chaideer Mahyuddin, AFP
Posted at May 06 2022 07:37 PM
A religious representative signs a board during an interfaith gathering for clean and honest elections in Manila on Friday, ahead of the May 9 local and national elections. The Catholic Bishops' Conference of the Philippines (CBCP) on the same day said Catholic leaders will toll the bells of their churches on election day to remind the faithful to vote, with CBCP President Pablo Virgilio David enjoining parishioners to pray for an honest and clean election that is free from threats, intimidation, and acts of violence.
- /sports/05/06/22/uaap-up-pulls-comeback-vs-la-salle-to-enter-finals
- /video/news/05/06/22/command-center-ng-ppcrv-kasado-na-sa-ust-campus
- /life/05/06/22/why-alyssa-muhlach-delayed-pageant-comeback
- /business/05/06/22/ka-leody-denounces-barya-barya-p775b-meralco-refund
- /sports/05/06/22/mpl-season-9-tncs-escalera-is-rookie-of-the-season