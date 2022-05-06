MULTIMEDIA
Duterte legacy in Davao
George Calvelo, ABS-CBN News
Posted at May 06 2022 03:46 PM | Updated as of May 06 2022 04:12 PM
Motorists pass by giant posters advertising the candidacies of Bongbong Marcos, Sara Duterte, Mark Villar and Baste Duterte in Davao City on Friday. With President Duterte's term coming to an end, daughter Sara, along with her siblings, is set to inherit the political dynasty that was homegrown in one of the country's biggest cities and political bailiwick.
