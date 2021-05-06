MULTIMEDIA

Vaccine site on standby

Mark Demayo, ABS-CBN News.

A man walks past chairs set up at a vaccination site with a dedicated section for SM Mall of Asia employees, tenants, and SM affiliate companies in Pasay City on Thursday in anticipation of the arrival of vaccines procured by private companies and scheduled vaccination of economic frontliners under the A4 category. A section of the site is allotted for other allowed recipients under the Pasay local government.