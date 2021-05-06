Home > News MULTIMEDIA Vaccine site on standby Mark Demayo, ABS-CBN News. Posted at May 06 2021 10:00 PM Share Facebook Twitter Pinterest Viber A man walks past chairs set up at a vaccination site with a dedicated section for SM Mall of Asia employees, tenants, and SM affiliate companies in Pasay City on Thursday in anticipation of the arrival of vaccines procured by private companies and scheduled vaccination of economic frontliners under the A4 category. A section of the site is allotted for other allowed recipients under the Pasay local government. Read More: coronavirus COVID-19 coronavirus vaccine COVID-19 vaccine vaccination site economic frontliners A4 category privately procurred vaccine /entertainment/05/06/21/nautakan-paano-inamin-ni-andrea-brillantes-sa-ina-ang-pagpapagupit-nang-di-napapagalitan/news/05/06/21/bilang-ng-quarantine-days-ng-mga-balikbayan-posibleng-dagdagan-owwa/video/entertainment/05/06/21/kapamilya-stars-sinariwa-ang-pinagdaanan-1-taon-matapos-ang-abs-cbn-shutdown/news/05/06/21/suspek-sa-pagpatay-sa-japanese-sa-nueva-ecija-arestado/news/05/06/21/pagbuo-ng-center-for-disease-control-ng-pilipinas-suportado-ng-doh-iatf