No ID, No Aid

Jonathan Cellona, ABS-CBN News

Maria Lorena Ablao, 68, searches for her missing Senior Citizen ID card inside her home in Brgy. Sta Ana, Taytay, Rizal on Thursday. Not having her ID has prevented Ablao, who lives alone, from receiving government aid, prompting her to rely on the kindness of her neighbors for her basic necessities.