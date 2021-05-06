MULTIMEDIA

Banned meat and medical supplies from China found in Tondo compound

George Calvelo, ABS-CBN News

Operatives of the National Bureau of Investigation (NBI) , Bureau of Customs (BOC), Bureau of Permits, and the Manila Veterinary Inspection Board conduct a raid inside a compound in Juan Luna Street, Tondo Manila containing banned meat products and medical supplies on Thursday. Four cold storage facilities were discovered inside containing various pork and chicken products from China, along with several boxes of face masks, amounting to P15 million.