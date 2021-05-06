MULTIMEDIA

BGC-Ortigas Road Link to open June 12 - DPWH

George Calvelo, ABS-CBN News

Men continue to work on the Bonifacio Global City (BGC) - Ortigas Center Road Link Project in Pasig City on Thursday. The bridge, which is part of the EDSA decongestion program, is 81% finished and will be opened on June 12, toll-free, according to Department of Public Works and Highways (DPWH) Secretary Mark Villar.