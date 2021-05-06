Home > News MULTIMEDIA BGC-Ortigas Road Link to open June 12 - DPWH George Calvelo, ABS-CBN News Posted at May 06 2021 03:35 PM Share Facebook Twitter Pinterest Viber Men continue to work on the Bonifacio Global City (BGC) - Ortigas Center Road Link Project in Pasig City on Thursday. The bridge, which is part of the EDSA decongestion program, is 81% finished and will be opened on June 12, toll-free, according to Department of Public Works and Highways (DPWH) Secretary Mark Villar. BGC-Ortigas link bridge to partially open in May: DPWH Read More: BGC-Ortigas Center Road Link BGC Ortigas traffic Metro Manila traffic Metro Manila road /news/05/06/21/buhawi-nanalasa-sa-iloilo-ilang-bahay-nasira/overseas/05/06/21/china-suspends-economic-accord-with-australia/news/05/06/21/bahay-sa-masbate-higit-2-dekada-nang-tinitirahan-ng-balinsasayaw/business/05/06/21/al-panlilio-to-replace-mvp-as-president-and-ceo-of-pldt-inc/news/05/06/21/scarborough-shoal-2012-ships-withdraw-china-philippines-locsin