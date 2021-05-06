Home > News MULTIMEDIA Addressing PH's pork supply Jonathan Cellona, ABS-CBN News Posted at May 06 2021 01:12 PM Share Facebook Twitter Pinterest Viber A vendor tends to her stall selling pork and other meat products at the Paco Market in Manila Thursday. The Senate has accepted a proposal made by the Department of Agriculture lowering tariffs on imported pork and agreed to reduce the minimum access volume (MAV)- the quantity of agricultural commodity that may be imported with a lower tariff- to 254,210 metric tons from 404,000 MT to arrest the inflationary impact of dwindling pork supply due to African Swine fever. Compromise reached on pork import tariffs, volume: DA Read More: Pork meat products Paco Market African swine fever Executive Order No. 128 multimedia multimedia photo /news/05/06/21/grade-12-student-clinches-3-peat-win-at-ph-math-olympiad/news/05/06/21/philippines-covid19-cases-update-may62021/life/05/06/21/cellulites-jiggles-and-all-pia-wurtzbach-inspires-with-message-about-accepting-imperfections/business/05/06/21/smart-says-motorists-can-soon-use-mobile-load-for-tollways-rfid-load/entertainment/05/06/21/watch-maymay-entrata-wows-fans-fellow-celebrities-with-birthday-look