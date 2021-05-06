MULTIMEDIA

Addressing PH's pork supply

Jonathan Cellona, ABS-CBN News

A vendor tends to her stall selling pork and other meat products at the Paco Market in Manila Thursday. The Senate has accepted a proposal made by the Department of Agriculture lowering tariffs on imported pork and agreed to reduce the minimum access volume (MAV)- the quantity of agricultural commodity that may be imported with a lower tariff- to 254,210 metric tons from 404,000 MT to arrest the inflationary impact of dwindling pork supply due to African Swine fever.