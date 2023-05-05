It’s hot in Manila

Home > News MULTIMEDIA Hot day in Manila as heat index reaches 40 degrees Celsius Jonathan Cellona, ABS-CBN News Posted at May 05 2023 07:17 PM Share Facebook Twitter Pinterest Viber People use umbrellas to shield themselves from the sun as they continue their activities at Plaza Miranda in Manila on Friday. The local government of Manila advised residents to take precaution as the highest recorded heat index (apparent temperature) in the city reached 40 degrees Celsius as of 12 noon. Read More: heat index Manila weather El Nino /spotlight/05/05/23/abs-cbn-shutdown-3-years-later/news/05/05/23/mga-apektado-ng-oil-spill-kulang-umano-sa-ayuda/sports/05/05/23/sea-games-hallasgo-tries-to-unseat-indonesian-marathon-champ/business/05/05/23/ayala-land-net-income-jumps-42-pct-to-p45-b-in-q1/life/05/05/23/pia-wurtzbach-jeremy-jauncey-get-married-on-the-beach