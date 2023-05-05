MULTIMEDIA

In search for missing rights defenders

Maria Tan, ABS-CBN News

Members of Indigenous Peoples' organizations and rights groups protest the disappearance and arrest of IP rights defenders in front of the Commission on Human Rights in Quezon City on Friday. The families and colleagues of Dexter Capuyan, a Bontoc-Ibaloi-Kankanaey; and Bazoo de Jesus, a member of Task Force Indigenous Peoples-Philippines, sent an appeal to the public to help locate the two missing rights advocates, whom they lost contact since April 28.