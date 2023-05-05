MULTIMEDIA
In search for missing rights defenders
Maria Tan, ABS-CBN News
Posted at May 05 2023 08:12 PM
Members of Indigenous Peoples' organizations and rights groups protest the disappearance and arrest of IP rights defenders in front of the Commission on Human Rights in Quezon City on Friday. The families and colleagues of Dexter Capuyan, a Bontoc-Ibaloi-Kankanaey; and Bazoo de Jesus, a member of Task Force Indigenous Peoples-Philippines, sent an appeal to the public to help locate the two missing rights advocates, whom they lost contact since April 28.
