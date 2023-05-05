MULTIMEDIA
Health workers push for 33K minimum wage
Jonathan Cellona, ABS-CBN News
Posted at May 05 2023 03:49 PM
Health workers stage a unity march along Recto Avenue in Manila on Friday. The group, composed of health workers from various private and public health institutions, are demanding recognition of health workers’ rights and welfare, which includes pay hike, job security and mass hiring in health care facilities.
