Fire in Sta. Ana, Manila

MULTIMEDIA
Fire hits commercial establishment in Sta. Ana, Manila
Jam Sta. Rosa, AFP
Posted at May 05 2023 05:54 PM
Firefighters inspect a burnt-out building along Del Pan Street in Sta. Ana, Manila on Friday. The fire, which reached third alarm, is still under investigation according to the Bureau of Fire Protection.
- /business/05/05/23/group-bats-for-wage-recovery-as-inflation-stays-high
- /sports/05/05/23/ph-baseball-team-completes-4-peat-in-bfa-asia-cup
- /life/05/05/23/theater-review-ang-huling-el-bimbo-still-packs-em-in
- /entertainment/05/05/23/miles-ocampos-missed-connections-to-stream-on-netflix
- /news/05/05/23/nueva-vizcaya-gov-carlos-padilla-pumanaw