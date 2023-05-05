Fire in Sta. Ana, Manila

Home  >  News

Fire hits commercial establishment in Sta. Ana, Manila

Jam Sta. Rosa, AFP

Posted at May 05 2023 05:54 PM

Firefighters inspect a burnt-out building along Del Pan Street in Sta. Ana, Manila on Friday. The fire, which reached third alarm, is still under investigation according to the Bureau of Fire Protection. 

