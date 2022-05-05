Manila receives official ballots from Comelec

MULTIMEDIA

Comelec delivers official ballots in Manila

Jonathan Cellona, ABS-CBN News

Barangay officials unload boxes of official ballots from the Commission on Elections, delivered by F2 Logistics in front of the Manila City hall on Thursday. Around 65.8 million registered voters are expected to cast their votes in 106,174 clustered precincts in 81 provinces on May 9.