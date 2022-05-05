Manila receives official ballots from Comelec

Home > News MULTIMEDIA Comelec delivers official ballots in Manila Jonathan Cellona, ABS-CBN News Posted at May 05 2022 03:33 PM Share Facebook Twitter Pinterest Viber Barangay officials unload boxes of official ballots from the Commission on Elections, delivered by F2 Logistics in front of the Manila City hall on Thursday. Around 65.8 million registered voters are expected to cast their votes in 106,174 clustered precincts in 81 provinces on May 9. Read More: Halalan 2022 election Manila Comelec official ballots delivery 2022 elections Philippine elections eleksyon eleksyon 2022 polls presidential race politics /news/05/05/22/poblacion-girl-indicted-for-quarantine-breach/news/05/05/22/comelec-names-parties-to-get-first-dibs-on-poll-results/entertainment/05/05/22/look-vina-morales-joins-ex-robin-padilla-in-campaign/sports/05/05/22/uaap-volleyball-rookies-shine-as-nu-sweeps-adamson/life/05/05/22/food-shorts-cinco-de-mayo-cocktail-dine-in-perks