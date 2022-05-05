Campaign materials swamp Metro Manila

Home > News MULTIMEDIA Wooing voters Mark Demayo, ABS-CBN News Posted at May 05 2022 07:42 PM Share Facebook Twitter Pinterest Viber People pass by an overpass filled with campaign materials on Thursday, days before the 2022 national and local elections. The Commission on Elections (Comelec) on Wednesday said it accredited 338 foreign observers, including diplomats, who would monitor the elections “in the interest of honesty and transparency.” Comelec accredits 338 foreign observers for #Halalan2022 Duterte declares #Halalan2022 day as a special non-working holiday Read More: Halalan 2022 Halalan elections national elections local elections campaign posters Philippine elections /video/news/05/05/22/meralco-handa-sakaling-mag-brownout-sa-halalan/business/05/05/22/ictsi-net-income-at-1423-m-in-q1-up-58-pct/video/news/05/05/22/pagbangon-ng-marawi-hamon-sa-mga-tumatakbong-mayor/video/news/05/05/22/higit-kalahati-ng-mga-presinto-nakapagdaos-ng-final-testing-ng-vcms/video/news/05/05/22/lacson-sotto-nag-ikot-sa-bacolod-cdo