Wooing voters

Mark Demayo, ABS-CBN News

Posted at May 05 2022 07:42 PM

Campaign materials swamp Metro Manila

People pass by an overpass filled with campaign materials on Thursday, days before the 2022 national and local elections. The Commission on Elections (Comelec) on Wednesday said it accredited 338 foreign observers, including diplomats, who would monitor the elections “in the interest of honesty and transparency.” 

