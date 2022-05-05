Advocates mark 2nd anniversary of ABS-CBN shutdown

MULTIMEDIA

Candle lighting commemorates 2nd anniversary of ABS-CBN shutdown

Fernando G. Sepe Jr., ABS-CBN News

Media workers and press freedom advocates remember the shutdown of ABS-CBN two years ago, at a rally on Timog Avenue, Quezon City on Thursday. At the height of the COVID-19 pandemic two years ago, Philippine Congress denied ABS-CBN's franchise renewal application on free TV, despite the broadcast network's answers to alleged violations.