Advocates mark 2nd anniversary of ABS-CBN shutdown

MULTIMEDIA Candle lighting commemorates 2nd anniversary of ABS-CBN shutdown Fernando G. Sepe Jr., ABS-CBN News Posted at May 05 2022 09:10 PM Media workers and press freedom advocates remember the shutdown of ABS-CBN two years ago, at a rally on Timog Avenue, Quezon City on Thursday. At the height of the COVID-19 pandemic two years ago, Philippine Congress denied ABS-CBN's franchise renewal application on free TV, despite the broadcast network's answers to alleged violations. Politicians responsible for ABS-CBN shutdown draw flak on 2nd anniversary