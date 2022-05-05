MULTIMEDIA

ADB urged to end fossil fuel financing, transition to renewable energy

Jimmy A Domingo, ABS-CBN News

Climate activists hold a protest outside the Asian Development Bank headquarters in Ortigas, Pasig City on Thursday to call for an end to all financing for fossil fuels and cancellation of ADB sovereign loans that bankroll fossil fuel projects. The group urged the financial institution to transition to clean and renewable energy.