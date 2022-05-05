A different Santacruzan

MULTIMEDIA

Campaigning for election through Santacruzan

Mark Demayo, ABS-CBN News

A member of the Akbayan Partylist interacts with a resident as they hold a Santacruzan house-to-house campaign in Quezon City on Thursday. Candidates running for national and local posts have 3 days left before the end of the campaign period on May 7.



