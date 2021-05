MULTIMEDIA

Sputnik V vaccination rolled out

Basilio H. Sepe, ABS-CBN News

A medical worker transfers a dose of the Sputnik V COVID-19 vaccine into a syringe during an inoculation program inside the Makati Coliseum on Wednesday. The Philippines received its first 15,000 doses of Sputnik V, developed by Russia’s Gamaleya Insitute, on May 1 and were distributed in four cities in the capital region for a simultaneous vaccination program.