Showing support for ABS-CBN a year after shutdown

Mark Demayo, ABS-CBN News

Employees and press freedom advocates lead by the National Union of Journalists of the Philippines gather in front of the ABS-CBN Broadcasting Center in Quezon City on Wednesday, a year after the National Telecommunications Commission issued a cease and desist order against the network even after assuring lawmakers of a provisional authority to operate. Critics of the shutdown say it has severely affected the dissemination of information in the country especially during times of calamity as the network’s regional TV and radio stations were forced to close.