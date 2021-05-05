Home > News MULTIMEDIA Showing support for ABS-CBN a year after shutdown Mark Demayo, ABS-CBN News Posted at May 05 2021 09:28 PM Share Facebook Twitter Pinterest Viber Employees and press freedom advocates lead by the National Union of Journalists of the Philippines gather in front of the ABS-CBN Broadcasting Center in Quezon City on Wednesday, a year after the National Telecommunications Commission issued a cease and desist order against the network even after assuring lawmakers of a provisional authority to operate. Critics of the shutdown say it has severely affected the dissemination of information in the country especially during times of calamity as the network’s regional TV and radio stations were forced to close. Dead Air: Stories from the Night of the ABS-CBN Shutdown Read More: ABS-CBN ABS-CBN shutdown ABS-CBN franchise Rodrigo Duterte Congress National Telecommunications Commission multiemdia multimedia photos /news/05/05/21/duterte-sinopharm-vaccinated-covid/sports/05/05/21/look-pinoy-tattoo-artist-renders-lifelike-jordan-clarkson-tattoo/news/05/05/21/damay-dangal-national-virtual-day-morning-may-9/entertainment/05/05/21/patrick-garcia-wife-nikka-martinez-pull-off-maternity-shoot-at-their-home-garage/news/05/05/21/abs-cbn-franchise-renewal-discussions-resume-once-pandemic-subsides-atienza