MULTIMEDIA

NKTI opens modular hemodialysis center for COVID-19 patients

Mark Demayo, ABS-CBN News

The National Kidney and Transplant Institute opens its new off-site modular hemodialysis facility for COVID-19 patients in Quezon City on Wednesday. The off-site hemodialysis center houses 20 dialysis stations that would operate on 3 sessions per day and accommodate 60 patients.

The center also includes 16 air-conditioned dormitory rooms that would accommodate 32 healthcare workers assisting COVID-19 patients.