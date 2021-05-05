Home-service COVID-19 vaccination

Home  >  News

Eloisa Lopez, Reuters

Posted at May 05 2021 05:59 PM

Francia Nolasco, 78, gets a shot of China's Sinovac COVID-19 vaccine at home, administered by health workers in Marikina on Wednesday. The Philippines logged a relatively low number of additional COVID-19 infections at 5,685 after five testing labs failed to submit data on time and fewer samples were received for testing over the weekend, according to the Department of Health.

 

