Home > News MULTIMEDIA Groups call for repatriation of Joma Sison George Calvelo, ABS-CBN News Posted at May 05 2021 03:19 PM Share Facebook Twitter Pinterest Viber Protesters from the League of Parents of the Philippines and Liga Independencia Pilipinas burn a tarpaulin bearing the image of Jose Maria Sison during a protest in front of the Dutch Embassy in Makati City on Wednesday. The group called for the expulsion and repatriation of the Communist Party of the Philippines founder from the Netherlands where he is recognized as a political refugee since 1988. FROM THE ARCHIVES Duterte says Joma Sison has dementia; communist leader says President distracting Pinoys Arrest warrant vs Joma Sison won't be enforced inside PH embassies: Locsin Read More: Jose Maria Sison Joma Sison League of Parents of the Philippines Liga Independencia Pilipinas Netherlands Dutch Embassy in the Philippines multimedia multimedia photos /sports/05/05/21/etheridge-wants-to-join-azkals-for-2022-world-cup-qualifiers-but/life/05/05/21/tingnan-pa-lechon-sa-community-pantry-sa-capiz-pinilahan/news/05/05/21/duterte-sinopharm-vaccinated-covid/sports/05/05/21/look-pinoy-tattoo-artist-renders-lifelike-jordan-clarkson-tattoo/news/05/05/21/damay-dangal-national-virtual-day-morning-may-9