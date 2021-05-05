Home  >  News

Groups call for repatriation of Joma Sison

George Calvelo, ABS-CBN News

Posted at May 05 2021 03:19 PM

Protesters from the League of Parents of the Philippines and Liga Independencia Pilipinas burn a tarpaulin bearing the image of Jose Maria Sison during a protest in front of the Dutch Embassy in Makati City on Wednesday. The group called for the expulsion and repatriation of the Communist Party of the Philippines founder from the Netherlands where he is recognized as a political refugee since 1988.

