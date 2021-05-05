MULTIMEDIA
Disinfecting a quarantine facility in Navotas
Jonathan Cellona, ABS-CBN News
Posted at May 05 2021 11:57 AM | Updated as of May 05 2021 12:10 PM
Health frontliners disinfect part of a quarantine facility along C4 Road in Navotas City on Wednesday. The city of Navotas reported 403 active cases out of the total 10, 541recorded COVID-19 cases, with 9,805 recoveries and 333 deaths as of May 4, 2021.
