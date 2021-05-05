MULTIMEDIA

Disinfecting a quarantine facility in Navotas

Jonathan Cellona, ABS-CBN News

Share Facebook

Twitter

Pinterest

Viber

Health frontliners disinfect part of a quarantine facility along C4 Road in Navotas City on Wednesday. The city of Navotas reported 403 active cases out of the total 10, 541recorded COVID-19 cases, with 9,805 recoveries and 333 deaths as of May 4, 2021.