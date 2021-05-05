Home > News MULTIMEDIA Kapamilya heart lights up ABS-CBN compound Mark Demayo, ABS-CBN News Posted at May 05 2021 07:47 PM Share Facebook Twitter Pinterest Viber The ABS-CBN compound in Quezon City lights up in the network’s colors on Wednesday, a year after the country's telecoms body shut down its free TV and radio operations despite assuring lawmakers it will be granted a provisional authority. The government's decision was criticized by press freedom advocates and affected as well the employment of thousands of the company's workers. Former VP Binay says ABS-CBN shutdown has damaged democratic institutions Duterte to face 'time of reckoning' for ABS-CBN shutdown, journo says Dead Air: Stories from the Night of the ABS-CBN Shutdown Read More: ABS-CBN. ABS-CBN shutdown ABS-CBN franchise Rodrigo Duterte Congress National Telecommunications Commission multiemdia multimedia photos /sports/05/05/21/etheridge-wants-to-join-azkals-for-2022-world-cup-qualifiers-but/life/05/05/21/tingnan-pa-lechon-sa-community-pantry-sa-capiz-pinilahan/news/05/05/21/duterte-sinopharm-vaccinated-covid/sports/05/05/21/look-pinoy-tattoo-artist-renders-lifelike-jordan-clarkson-tattoo/news/05/05/21/damay-dangal-national-virtual-day-morning-may-9