Kapamilya heart lights up ABS-CBN compound

Mark Demayo, ABS-CBN News

The ABS-CBN compound in Quezon City lights up in the network’s colors on Wednesday, a year after the country's telecoms body shut down its free TV and radio operations despite assuring lawmakers it will be granted a provisional authority. The government's decision was criticized by press freedom advocates and affected as well the employment of thousands of the company's workers.