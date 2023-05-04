Home  >  News

Jonathan Cellona, ABS-CBN News

Posted at May 04 2023 02:22 PM

Trust your health worker

A parent holds on tightly to her child as the girl gets vaccinated by Department of Health (DOH) personnel at the launch of its supplemental immunization activity, Chikiting Ligtas, at the Manila Zoo on May 4, 2023. The program aims to catch up on those who missed out entirely or partially on routine immunization on measles, rubella, and polio between 2019 and 2021 due to the COVID-19 pandemic. 

