Environmentalists time protest on ADB annual meeting

Mark Demayo, ABS-CBN News

Climate campaigners picket in front of the Asian Development Bank in Mandaluyong City on Thursday, in time with the institution's 56th annual meeting of its board of governors in South Korea from May 2 to 5. The protesters hit the ADB for continuing to finance gas projects despite its commitment to a planned phaseout of non-renewable energy in the Asia-Pacific region.

