Environmentalists time protest on ADB annual meeting
Mark Demayo, ABS-CBN News
Posted at May 04 2023 02:11 PM
Climate campaigners picket in front of the Asian Development Bank in Mandaluyong City on Thursday, in time with the institution's 56th annual meeting of its board of governors in South Korea from May 2 to 5. The protesters hit the ADB for continuing to finance gas projects despite its commitment to a planned phaseout of non-renewable energy in the Asia-Pacific region.
