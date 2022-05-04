Security forces deployed for May 9 election

MULTIMEDIA

Deployment of security forces for May 9 election

Jonathan Cellona, ABS-CBN News

Officials inspect the troops as the Commission on Elections and the Philippine National Police hold a simultaneous Multi-Agency Send-Off and Turnover Ceremony of Security Forces (AFP, PNP, PCG DepEd, and Comelec) for the 2022 National and Local Elections at PNP Transformation Oval, Camp Crame, Quezon City on Wednesday.

Around 40,000 policemen and 40,000 members of the Armed Forces of the Philippines will be deployed to ensure security during the May 9 election, particularly in identified election hotspots.



