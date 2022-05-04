Poll workers ready for #Halalan2022

Home > News MULTIMEDIA Testing equipment as #Halalan2022 nears George Calvelo, ABS-CBN News Posted at May 04 2022 05:14 PM Share Facebook Twitter Pinterest Viber Poll workers do final testing and sealing of election equipment at the Tondo High School in Manila on Wednesday, a few days before Filipinos troop to voting precincts for the 2022 national elections. Commission on Elections Commissioner George Garcia discouraged voters from wearing shirts or paraphernalia with the faces or names of candidates at polling precincts on election day to avoid the possibility of being flagged by poll watchers since campaigning is prohibited on May 9. Comelec reminder: Avoid wearing campaign shirts on election day Read More: Halalan 2022 national elections poll workers election equipment Final Testing and Sealing FTS Tondo High School vote counting machine ballots elections elections 2022 eleksyon eleksyon 2022 Philippine elections /entertainment/05/04/22/crush-star-aulii-cravalho-on-living-loudly-and-proudly/news/05/04/22/ph-consulate-in-la-to-count-votes-daily-allow-onsite-voting/news/05/04/22/ph-voters-in-canada-urged-to-mail-ballots-on-time/sports/05/04/22/mma-robin-catalan-eliptua-siregar-to-finally-meet/news/05/04/22/comelec-oks-338-foreign-observers-for-halalan-2022