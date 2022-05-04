Poll workers ready for #Halalan2022

MULTIMEDIA

Testing equipment as #Halalan2022 nears

George Calvelo, ABS-CBN News

Poll workers do final testing and sealing of election equipment at the Tondo High School in Manila on Wednesday, a few days before Filipinos troop to voting precincts for the 2022 national elections. Commission on Elections Commissioner George Garcia discouraged voters from wearing shirts or paraphernalia with the faces or names of candidates at polling precincts on election day to avoid the possibility of being flagged by poll watchers since campaigning is prohibited on May 9.