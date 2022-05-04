PNP prepares for election-related duties

MULTIMEDIA

Manila Police District prepares for election-related duties

ABS-CBN News

Members of the Manila Police District Command show high powered firearms during inspection of capabilities and personnel of MPD at the Quirino grandstand on Wednesday, in preparation for the May 9 national and local elections. PNP deployed around 60,000 police personnel for election-related duties nationwide with 5 days left before the national elections.