PNP prepares for election-related duties

Home > News MULTIMEDIA Manila Police District prepares for election-related duties ABS-CBN News Posted at May 04 2022 12:33 PM Members of the Manila Police District Command show high powered firearms during inspection of capabilities and personnel of MPD at the Quirino grandstand on Wednesday, in preparation for the May 9 national and local elections. PNP deployed around 60,000 police personnel for election-related duties nationwide with 5 days left before the national elections. DILG: Nearly 60,000 cops deployed for #Halalan2022