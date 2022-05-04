Ka Leody, PLM hold miting de avance in QC

MULTIMEDIA

PLM, standard-bearer Leody de Guzman, hold #Halalan2022 Miting de Avance

Mark Demayo, ABS-CBN News

Partido Lakas ng Masa standard-bearer Leody de Guzman during his party’s miting de avance at the Quezon Memorial Circle on Wednesday, less than a week before Filipinos cast their votes for the 2022 national elections. While De Guzman has consistently lagged in voter preference surveys, the labor leader says his presidential campaign has certainly allowed him to tap a wider platform, with more people aware of him and his programs as opposed to his 2019 senatorial run.