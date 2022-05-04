Ka Leody, PLM hold miting de avance in QC

Home > News MULTIMEDIA PLM, standard-bearer Leody de Guzman, hold #Halalan2022 Miting de Avance Mark Demayo, ABS-CBN News Posted at May 04 2022 11:01 PM Share Facebook Twitter Pinterest Viber Partido Lakas ng Masa standard-bearer Leody de Guzman during his party’s miting de avance at the Quezon Memorial Circle on Wednesday, less than a week before Filipinos cast their votes for the 2022 national elections. While De Guzman has consistently lagged in voter preference surveys, the labor leader says his presidential campaign has certainly allowed him to tap a wider platform, with more people aware of him and his programs as opposed to his 2019 senatorial run. Ka Leody cites feat ahead of May 9 elections Ka Leody, mga kapartido nagdaos ng miting de avance sa QC Read More: Halalan 2022 PLM Partido Lakas ng Masa Leody de Guzman Miting de Avance national elections Philippine elections Ka Leody /video/business/05/04/22/ph-shares-stage-strong-rebound-climb-back-above-6800/video/news/05/04/22/members-of-ph-catholic-clergy-back-robredo-pangilinan/video/news/05/04/22/ex-justice-chief-aguirre-denies-coercing-ragos/news/05/04/22/new-dr-fabella-hospital-in-manila-launched/spotlight/05/04/22/whats-an-isolation-polling-precinct-for-halalan2022