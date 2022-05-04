Home  >  News

Clergy: Pick candidates with good morals

George Calvelo, ABS-CBN News

Posted at May 04 2022 04:12 PM

‘Clergy for the Moral Choice’

A group of Filipino bishops, priests, and deacons, known as the ‘Clergy for the Moral Choice’ (CMC), march towards the Comelec headquarters in Intramuros, Manila on Wednesday. The group formally endorsed the candidacy of Vice President Leni Robredo and Senator Kiko Pangilinan, and urged discernment among Filipino voters in selecting candidates on May 9.

