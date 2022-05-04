Home > News MULTIMEDIA Clergy: Pick candidates with good morals George Calvelo, ABS-CBN News Posted at May 04 2022 04:12 PM Share Facebook Twitter Pinterest Viber A group of Filipino bishops, priests, and deacons, known as the ‘Clergy for the Moral Choice’ (CMC), march towards the Comelec headquarters in Intramuros, Manila on Wednesday. The group formally endorsed the candidacy of Vice President Leni Robredo and Senator Kiko Pangilinan, and urged discernment among Filipino voters in selecting candidates on May 9. 1,400 Catholic bishops, priests, deacons back Robredo, Pangilinan Read More: Halalan 2022 Clergy for Moral Choice bishops priests Leni Robredo Kiko Pangilinan Francis Pangilinan Leni Kiko Clergy eleksyon eleksyon 2022 elections elections 2022 Philippine elections Philippine elections 2022 /life/05/04/22/piliin-ang-liwanag-ph-film-directors-urge-voters/sports/05/04/22/pba-reverts-to-3-conference-format-for-season-47/news/05/04/22/palace-ph-media-vibrant-despite-slip-in-freedom-index/entertainment/05/04/22/dawn-chang-gaganap-na-madam-inutz-sa-mmk/news/05/04/22/fil-am-group-says-it-found-around-100-pro-marcos-trolls