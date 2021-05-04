MULTIMEDIA

Happy to be vaccinated against COVID-19

George Calvelo, ABS-CBN News

A health worker administers a first dose of the Sputnik V COVID-19 vaccine to a senior citizen at a mall in Parañaque City on Tuesday. Over 1.6 million Filipinos have received their first vaccine dose while almost 290,000 have been fully vaccinated against COVID-19, as of Sunday, as the government aims to inoculate 70 million by year’s end.