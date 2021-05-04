Home > News MULTIMEDIA Happy to be vaccinated against COVID-19 George Calvelo, ABS-CBN News Posted at May 04 2021 06:26 PM Share Facebook Twitter Pinterest Viber A health worker administers a first dose of the Sputnik V COVID-19 vaccine to a senior citizen at a mall in Parañaque City on Tuesday. Over 1.6 million Filipinos have received their first vaccine dose while almost 290,000 have been fully vaccinated against COVID-19, as of Sunday, as the government aims to inoculate 70 million by year’s end. Pagturok ng Sputnik V vaccines umarangkada sa ilang lungsod sa NCR PH posts 5,683 new COVID-19 cases; 21 testing labs fail to submit data Read More: coronavirus COVID-19 Sputnik V coronavirus vaccine COVID-19 vaccine senior citizen inoculation Paranaque /spotlight/05/04/21/us-climate-envoy-kerry-says-islands-face-beyond-existential-threat/life/05/04/21/meghan-markle-publish-childrens-book-june/sports/05/04/21/football-jose-mourinho-joins-roma-on-three-year-deal/spotlight/multimedia/slideshow/05/04/21/abs-shutdown-death-in-the-pamilya/news/05/04/21/southeast-asian-journalists-nagkaisa-sa-pagdiriwang-ng-world-press-freedom-day