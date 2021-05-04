MULTIMEDIA

Sputnik V COVID-19 vaccine rolls out in Manila

Mark Demayo, ABS-CBN News

Medical workers receive their first dose of the Sputnik V COVID-19 vaccine at the Sta. Ana Hospital in Manila on Tuesday, as the Russian vaccine rolls out in five cities in Metro Manila. The first 15,000 doses arrived on Sunday and 3,000 doses each were distributed to five cities in Metro Manila.