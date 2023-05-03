Home  >  News

Cool dip in hot weather

Jonathan Cellona, ABS-CBN News

Posted at May 03 2023 03:45 PM

A child enjoys a dip in a portable pool amid the hot weather in Baseco, Manila on Wednesday. PAGASA reminds the public to take necessary precaution against extreme heat as computed heat index reached 42 degrees Celsius at NAIA in Pasay City on May 2.

