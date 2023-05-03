Home > News MULTIMEDIA Cool dip in hot weather Jonathan Cellona, ABS-CBN News Posted at May 03 2023 03:45 PM Share Facebook Twitter Pinterest Viber A child enjoys a dip in a portable pool amid the hot weather in Baseco, Manila on Wednesday. PAGASA reminds the public to take necessary precaution against extreme heat as computed heat index reached 42 degrees Celsius at NAIA in Pasay City on May 2. Read More: heat index Baseco weather summer dry season /sports/05/03/23/uaap-la-salle-enters-finals-ousts-ust-tigresses/news/05/03/23/ilang-ofw-mula-sudan-dumating-ngayong-hapon/entertainment/05/03/23/diretso-na-kong-impyerno-ador-may-patikim-sa-mga-kasalanan-sa-dirty-linen/video/business/05/03/23/aboitiz-power-eyes-lng-investments/news/05/03/23/world-should-prepare-for-el-nino-new-record-temperatures-un