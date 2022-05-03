Home  >  News

Staying cool as heat index rises

Jonathan Cellona, ABS-CBN News

Posted at May 03 2022 05:32 PM

Staying cool amid hot weather

Young children enjoy a dip in an inflatable swimming pool along Scout Tuason Street in Quezon City on Tuesday. The public is advised to take necessary precaution as the heat index reached “extreme caution” to “danger” levels in some parts of the country, according to PAGASA.


 

