Staying cool amid hot weather

Young children enjoy a dip in an inflatable swimming pool along Scout Tuason Street in Quezon City on Tuesday. The public is advised to take necessary precaution as the heat index reached "extreme caution" to "danger" levels in some parts of the country, according to PAGASA.