Isko in 4th place?

Isko Moreno at number 4?

Francis R. Malasig, EPA-EFE

Manila Mayor Francisco "Isko Moreno" Domagoso, a presidential candidate in the May 2022 national elections, gestures during a visit at a school construction site in Manila on Tuesday. Domagoso said he does not believe the latest pre-election survey, which saw his share drop to 4% placing him at 4th place.