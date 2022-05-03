Isko in 4th place?

MULTIMEDIA
Isko Moreno at number 4?
Francis R. Malasig, EPA-EFE
Posted at May 03 2022 06:20 PM
Manila Mayor Francisco "Isko Moreno" Domagoso, a presidential candidate in the May 2022 national elections, gestures during a visit at a school construction site in Manila on Tuesday. Domagoso said he does not believe the latest pre-election survey, which saw his share drop to 4% placing him at 4th place.
