Home > News MULTIMEDIA VCM testing and sealing at Melencio Castelo Elem School, QC Mark Demayo, ABS-CBN News Posted at May 03 2022 03:06 PM Members of the Electoral Board and poll watchers conduct final testing and sealing of vote counting machines at Melencio M. Castelo Elementary School in Quezon City on Tuesday, six days before the national elections. Around 65.7 million domestic voters are expected to cast their votes for national and local candidates in the May 9 elections. Comelec says no more hours-long glitches in upcoming polls Read More: Halalan 2022 final testing and sealing Melencio M. Castelo Elementary School Quezon City Vote counting machines VCM VCMs VCM testing VCM sealing Comelec Commission on Elections voting eleksyon eleksyon 2022 elections elections 2022 Philippine elections Philippine elections 2022