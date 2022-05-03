MULTIMEDIA

VCM testing and sealing at Melencio Castelo Elem School, QC

Mark Demayo, ABS-CBN News

Members of the Electoral Board and poll watchers conduct final testing and sealing of vote counting machines at Melencio M. Castelo Elementary School in Quezon City on Tuesday, six days before the national elections. Around 65.7 million domestic voters are expected to cast their votes for national and local candidates in the May 9 elections.



