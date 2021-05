MULTIMEDIA

Manila hospital receives COVID-19 vaccine Sputnik V

Mark Demayo, ABS-CBN News

Health workers check boxes of 3,000 initial doses of Russian COVID-19 vaccine Sputnik V during its delivery at the Sta. Ana Hospital in Manila on Monday. The Philippines received 15,000 Sputnik V shots on Saturday, which will be distributed to 4 hospitals and 3 vaccination facilities in the National Capital Region.