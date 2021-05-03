Home > News MULTIMEDIA Duterte gets jab with China-made vaccine Handout Posted at May 03 2021 10:22 PM Share Facebook Twitter Pinterest Viber President Duterte gets inoculated against COVID-19 on May 3, 2021 by Health Secretary Francisco Duque (right), as long-time aide Senator Bong Go looks on. Duterte said he was inoculated with the China-made vaccine from Sinopharm even as the vaccine has yet be granted emergency use authorization in the Philippines. Read More: coronavirus covid19 Duterte vaccine vaccination Sinopharm multimedia multimedia photos /news/05/04/21/paraaque-to-roll-out-sputnik-v-jabs-says-mayor-olivarez/business/05/04/21/us-to-grow-7pct-this-year-fastest-since-1980s-feds-williams/entertainment/05/04/21/marvel-studios-eternals-chloe-zhao-angelina-jolie/overseas/05/04/21/who-begs-g7-to-step-up-and-combat-covid-19/spotlight/05/04/21/scientists-find-antibody-drug-that-can-neutralize-virus-variants-in-lab-study