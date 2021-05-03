MULTIMEDIA

Duterte gets jab with China-made vaccine

Handout

President Duterte gets inoculated against COVID-19 on May 3, 2021 by Health Secretary Francisco Duque (right), as long-time aide Senator Bong Go looks on. Duterte said he was inoculated with the China-made vaccine from Sinopharm even as the vaccine has yet be granted emergency use authorization in the Philippines.