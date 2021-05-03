Home > News MULTIMEDIA Cleaning up Baseco beach ABS-CBN News Posted at May 03 2021 12:53 PM Share Facebook Twitter Pinterest Viber River Warriors from the Department of Environment and Natural Resources (DENR) hold a clean-up activity at a portion of Manila Bay in Baseco compound, Manila on Monday. The team conducts bi-weekly clean-up in the area to address marine pollution as part of the Manila Bay Rehabilitation Program. Read More: Manila Bay rehabilitation program Department of Environment and Natural Resources Baseco Manila Bay Rehabilitation River Warriors /news/05/04/21/paraaque-to-roll-out-sputnik-v-jabs-says-mayor-olivarez/business/05/04/21/us-to-grow-7pct-this-year-fastest-since-1980s-feds-williams/entertainment/05/04/21/marvel-studios-eternals-chloe-zhao-angelina-jolie/overseas/05/04/21/who-begs-g7-to-step-up-and-combat-covid-19/spotlight/05/04/21/scientists-find-antibody-drug-that-can-neutralize-virus-variants-in-lab-study