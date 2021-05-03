Home  >  News

Cleaning up Baseco beach

May 03 2021

River Warriors from the Department of Environment and Natural Resources (DENR) hold a clean-up activity at a portion of Manila Bay in Baseco compound, Manila on Monday. The team conducts bi-weekly clean-up in the area to address marine pollution as part of the Manila Bay Rehabilitation Program.
 

