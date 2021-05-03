Home  >  News

Mores Heramis, ABS-CBN News

Posted at May 03 2021 04:52 PM

Soldiers take COVID-19 test for pandemic frontline duties

A personnel of the Armed Forces of the Philippines (AFP) undergoes RT-PCR test for COVID-19 at the Ninoy Aquino Stadium Mega Swabbing facility in Malate, Manila on Monday. The stadium was designated as one of the COVID-19 testing sites for APF personnel tasked to provide clinical and operational support in temporary COVID-19 treatment and monitoring facilities around the country.

