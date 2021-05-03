Home > News MULTIMEDIA Soldiers take COVID-19 test for pandemic frontline duties Mores Heramis, ABS-CBN News Posted at May 03 2021 04:52 PM Share Facebook Twitter Pinterest Viber A personnel of the Armed Forces of the Philippines (AFP) undergoes RT-PCR test for COVID-19 at the Ninoy Aquino Stadium Mega Swabbing facility in Malate, Manila on Monday. The stadium was designated as one of the COVID-19 testing sites for APF personnel tasked to provide clinical and operational support in temporary COVID-19 treatment and monitoring facilities around the country. Philippines records 7,255 new COVID-19 cases Read More: COVID-19 coronavirus Armed Forces of the Philippines Ninoy Aquino Stadium Mega Swabbing facility /news/05/04/21/paraaque-to-roll-out-sputnik-v-jabs-says-mayor-olivarez/business/05/04/21/us-to-grow-7pct-this-year-fastest-since-1980s-feds-williams/entertainment/05/04/21/marvel-studios-eternals-chloe-zhao-angelina-jolie/overseas/05/04/21/who-begs-g7-to-step-up-and-combat-covid-19/spotlight/05/04/21/scientists-find-antibody-drug-that-can-neutralize-virus-variants-in-lab-study