Marcos and Biden seek to strengthen alliance

Kj Rosales, PPA Pool

Posted at May 02 2023 09:42 AM

Marcos and Biden meet in Washington

US President Joe Biden and President Ferdinand R. Marcos Jr. during the bilateral meeting at the Oval Office of the White House in Washington D.C. on Monday. Marcos and Biden committed to strengthen the alliance and partnership between the Philippines and the US amid tensions in South China Sea and the Asia-Pacific and Indo-Pacific region.

