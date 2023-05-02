Marcos and Biden meet in Washington

MULTIMEDIA

Marcos and Biden seek to strengthen alliance

Kj Rosales, PPA Pool

US President Joe Biden and President Ferdinand R. Marcos Jr. during the bilateral meeting at the Oval Office of the White House in Washington D.C. on Monday. Marcos and Biden committed to strengthen the alliance and partnership between the Philippines and the US amid tensions in South China Sea and the Asia-Pacific and Indo-Pacific region.