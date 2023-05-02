Home > News MULTIMEDIA Lagusnilad rehabilitation begins, motorists advised to take alternate routes ABS-CBN News Posted at May 02 2023 11:53 AM | Updated as of May 02 2023 11:55 AM Share Facebook Twitter Pinterest Viber A heavy equipment truck is seen along Lagusnilad Underpass in front of Manila City Hall, as the partial closure takes effect on Tuesday for its renovation and rehabilitation. The local government of Manila advised motorists going to Taft Avenue to take alternate routes to avoid inconvenience. Read More: Lagusnilad underpass Manila City Hall Taft Avenue Manila Traffic Advisory /news/05/02/23/1-year-mandatory-service-for-new-doctors-nurses-proposed/entertainment/05/02/23/look-iza-calzado-posts-first-family-photo/entertainment/05/02/23/miles-ocampo-turns-26-grateful-for-new-life/video/news/05/02/23/mayor-seeks-probe-on-foreign-ships-collision-off-corregidor/entertainment/05/02/23/aga-muhlach-twins-greet-charlene-gonzalez-on-her-birthday