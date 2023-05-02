Home  >  News

Lagusnilad rehabilitation begins, motorists advised to take alternate routes

ABS-CBN News

Posted at May 02 2023 11:53 AM | Updated as of May 02 2023 11:55 AM

A heavy equipment truck is seen along Lagusnilad Underpass in front of Manila City Hall, as the partial closure takes effect on Tuesday for its renovation and rehabilitation. The local government of Manila advised motorists going to Taft Avenue to take alternate routes to avoid inconvenience.

