'Chikiting ligtas' in Pasay

A child is being vaccinated with an oral anti-polio and measles vaccine at Barangay 183 in Villamor Pasay City, during the Department of Health's "Chikiting Ligtas" Vaccine Supplemental Immunization on Tuesday. The administration of free Measles-Rubella and Bivalent Oral Polio Vaccines (MR-OPV SIA) will be held from May 2 until May 31.