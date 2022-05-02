UP village fire kills 8

Home > News MULTIMEDIA 8 killed in UP Village fire Mark Demayo, ABS-CBN News Posted at May 02 2022 12:44 PM Share Facebook Twitter Pinterest Viber Workers carry the remains of one of the 8 casualties of a fire that razed a residential area at UP Village A inside the University of the Philippines-Diliman Campus in Quezon City on Monday. The fire, which hit an informal settlement at UP Village, killed 6 minors, 2 adults and injured 3 others according to the Bureau of Fire Protection. Sunog sumiklab sa UP Diliman residential area Eight people killed in UP Diliman fire Read More: Barangay UP Campus fire BFP sunog /video/news/05/02/22/next-admin-should-prioritize-wage-increases-think-tank/news/05/02/22/8-patay-sa-sunog-sa-quezon-city/entertainment/05/02/22/erich-gonzales-teases-upcoming-project/entertainment/05/02/22/music-video-for-regine-ogies-song-i-l-y-released/overseas/05/02/22/russia-not-seeking-to-end-ukraine-war-by-may-9-fm