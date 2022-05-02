UP village fire kills 8

MULTIMEDIA

8 killed in UP Village fire

Mark Demayo, ABS-CBN News

Share Facebook

Twitter

Pinterest

Viber

Workers carry the remains of one of the 8 casualties of a fire that razed a residential area at UP Village A inside the University of the Philippines-Diliman Campus in Quezon City on Monday. The fire, which hit an informal settlement at UP Village, killed 6 minors, 2 adults and injured 3 others according to the Bureau of Fire Protection.