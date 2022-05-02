Forest fire in Caraballo mountain range

MULTIMEDIA

Fire hits foothills of Caraballo mountain range in Nueva Ecija

Leonard Reyes, ABS-CBN News

A fire, which according to villagers started from a private property, goes uncontrolled in the foothills of the Caraballo mountain range in Barangay Salvacion, Carranglan, Nueva Ecija in this photo taken with long exposure on Sunday evening. Villagers were hoping that firebreaks or gaps created in the forest floor would prevent the fire from reaching agroforestry areas like cashew tree plantations that provide livelihoods to members of a local cooperative.