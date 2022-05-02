Election campaign at the Marikina Islamic Center

Home > News MULTIMEDIA Campaigning at the Marikina Islamic Center Jonathan Cellona, ABS-CBN News Posted at May 02 2022 05:24 PM Share Facebook Twitter Pinterest Viber Teenage girls, wearing a mask of a local candidate, assist in distributing campaign materials near the Marikina Islamic Center as Filipino Muslims mark the end of Ramadan on Monday. National and local candidates have until May 7 to campaign for the May 9 elections. Malacañang declares May 3 a regular holiday for Eid'l Fitr Comelec says no more hours-long glitches in upcoming polls Read More: Marikina Islamic Center Eid’l Fitr end of Ramadan Halalan 2022 Ramadan campaign campaign materials /news/05/02/22/support-for-isko-drops-pulse-asia-april-survey-shows/overseas/05/02/22/ukraine-sinks-russian-patrol-boats-near-snake-island/sports/05/02/22/kai-sotto-remains-integral-in-big-picture-for-gilas/entertainment/05/02/22/look-sarah-g-matteo-a-radiant-couple-on-tatler-cover/video/news/05/02/22/court-has-ruled-vs-mandatory-use-of-integrated-terminals-group