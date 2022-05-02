Home  >  News

Campaigning at the Marikina Islamic Center

Jonathan Cellona, ABS-CBN News

Posted at May 02 2022 05:24 PM

Election campaign at the Marikina Islamic Center

Teenage girls, wearing a mask of a local candidate, assist in distributing campaign materials near the Marikina Islamic Center as Filipino Muslims mark the end of Ramadan on Monday. National and local candidates have until May 7 to campaign for the May 9 elections.

 

