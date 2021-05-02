Home  >  News

MULTIMEDIA

IATF allows reopening of barbershops, personal care establishments

Mark Demayo, ABS-CBN News

Posted at May 02 2021 06:15 PM

IATF allows reopening of barbershops, personal care establishments

A barber attends to a client at a barbershop in Barangay Central, Quezon City on Sunday. The Inter-Agency Task Force on COVID-19 allowed the resumption of operations of barbershops, beauty parlors, nail spas and other personal care establishments at 30 percent capacity to ensure implementation of minimum safety protocols starting May 1. 

Read More:  COVID-19   coronavirus   modified enhanced community quarantine   barbershops   Salons   beauty parlors   personal care establishments  