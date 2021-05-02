Home > News MULTIMEDIA IATF allows reopening of barbershops, personal care establishments Mark Demayo, ABS-CBN News Posted at May 02 2021 06:15 PM Share Facebook Twitter Pinterest Viber A barber attends to a client at a barbershop in Barangay Central, Quezon City on Sunday. The Inter-Agency Task Force on COVID-19 allowed the resumption of operations of barbershops, beauty parlors, nail spas and other personal care establishments at 30 percent capacity to ensure implementation of minimum safety protocols starting May 1. IATF allows barbershops, beauty parlors to reopen in MECQ areas Read More: COVID-19 coronavirus modified enhanced community quarantine barbershops Salons beauty parlors personal care establishments /news/05/03/21/duterte-world-press-freedom-2021/entertainment/05/03/21/insight-music-releases-album-for-those-who-have-sleeping-problems/news/05/03/21/lalaki-patay-nang-barilin-ng-pinsan-sa-capiz/life/05/03/21/pinoy-cartoonists-among-participants-in-asean-political-cartoon-exhibit/news/05/03/21/barya-at-tsaa-pinamimigay-sa-community-pantry-sa-qc