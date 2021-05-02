MULTIMEDIA

IATF allows reopening of barbershops, personal care establishments

Mark Demayo, ABS-CBN News

A barber attends to a client at a barbershop in Barangay Central, Quezon City on Sunday. The Inter-Agency Task Force on COVID-19 allowed the resumption of operations of barbershops, beauty parlors, nail spas and other personal care establishments at 30 percent capacity to ensure implementation of minimum safety protocols starting May 1.