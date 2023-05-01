Workers push for wage increase on Labor Day

MULTIMEDIA
Call for wage increase on Labor Day
Maria Tan, ABS-CBN News
Posted at May 01 2023 04:12 PM
Workers march along España Boulevard to the Mendiola Peace Arch in Manila on Monday, in celebration of International Labor Day. The workers called for higher wages, respect for labor rights, right to organize, and freedom of association during the protest march.
