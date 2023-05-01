Home  >  News

Call for wage increase on Labor Day

Maria Tan, ABS-CBN News

Posted at May 01 2023 04:12 PM

Workers push for wage increase on Labor Day

Workers march along España Boulevard to the Mendiola Peace Arch in Manila on Monday, in celebration of International Labor Day. The workers called for higher wages, respect for labor rights, right to organize, and freedom of association during the protest march.

