Queueing for work on Labor Day

Queueing for work in Marikina

Rolex Dela Pena, EPA-EFE

Applicants queue and sit for interviews at a job fair organized by the local city government to mark Labor Day in Marikina City. Data from the Philippine Statistics Authority showed that employment rate was at 95.2 percent in February 2023, with the service industry dominating the labor market. Government labor agencies are looking to improve worker benefits, business regulations and bureaucratic efficiency to attract investments, promote better quality jobs, and accelerate economic growth.